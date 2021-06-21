“There is no technicality or manual to say when to remove this obligation” of outdoor mask. “I believe that now, with the current situation” of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy, “the obligation can be canceled and the time window hypothesized between 5 and 15 July seems right to me, precisely for to ensure that these openings are definitive and that there must be no backward step “. This was underlined by the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco, during the broadcast ‘Rotocalco 264’ on Cusano Italia Tv.





“A certain amount of positives is still there – he observed – so we must proceed with caution. However, we will have to wear the mask and use it when needed in particular situations”.