From today in Spain there is no longer the obligation to wear masks outdoors. However, people are advised to bring masks with them in case of crowds. In fact, the obligation to use them remains if it is not possible to maintain a distance of at least one and a half meters.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply