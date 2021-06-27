All of Italy in the white zone from today, Monday 28 June, e stop the obligation of the mask outdoors, with the partial exception of Campania. After a day with 782 infections and with the positivity rate of 0.56%, Italy committed to the fight against covid – and particularly attentive to the Delta variant – takes another step towards normality, even if the prospect of red areas premises to stem any emergencies should not be discarded.





Read also

From today, in any case, a new phase: the promotion of Valle d’Aosta – the only region until yesterday still in the yellow zone – the whole country colored white. No curfew and softer rules, in particular with regard to restaurants: no limits on attendance at outdoor tables, maximum 6 people – if not living together – indoors. The real novelty is represented by the stop to the obligation to use the mask outdoors. “Monitoring allows us to understand how the situation is evolving and, if anything, to intervene, even by reintroducing measures”, explained Professor Silvio Brusaferro, secretary of the CTS, in response to a question from the Republic on the hypothesis of reintroducing the obligation.

The ordinance signed by Minister Roberto Speranza, on the other hand, establishes criteria that do not envisage completely setting aside the device: the mask must be brought with you. The masks, as highlighted by the CTS, must be used outdoors if the conditions are created for a gathering in markets, fairs, in queues. Protection is strongly recommended for frail and immunosuppressed individuals and those around them. The obligation remains on public transport and in healthcare environments, according to the protocols in force.

“The monitoring systems look at incidence, transmissibility, that is the RT and circulation of variants. The first two above all are indicators of how the epidemic is moving. Last Friday’s report told us that for now the situation allows us to remove” the masks. “We have only 11 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in 7 days nationwide”. This was stated in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’ by Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health and also secretary of the CTS.

In the national framework, there are however exceptions. In Norcia, for example, mandatory outdoor masks until July 4th. Ad hoc ordinance in Campania: compulsory mask in Campania until July 31 in urban centers, squares, on the seafront, as required by the act of the governor Vincenzo De Luca.

The use of the mask outdoors “remains mandatory in every non-isolated place, for example in urban centers, squares, on the waterfront during crowded times and situations, as well as in lines, queues, markets or fairs and other events, even at ‘open, as well as in open-air public transport contexts such as ferries, boats and ships “.

“In compliance with the provisions of the ordinance of the Minister of Health of 22 June 2021 – the ordinance reads – the obligation to use respiratory protection devices, even outdoors, remains unaffected, among other things, in any situation in which interpersonal distancing cannot be guaranteed or when gatherings or crowds occur “.