When will the obligation of outdoor masks cease? In Italy at the moment there is no date yet. Yesterday the premier Mario Draghi, during a press point, he explained: “Tomorrow I will ask the CTS for an opinion” because “tell us explicitly if we can take off the mask outdoors or not”. The prime minister added that for now there are no dates regarding the possible stop of the use of the mask outdoors.





After France, Spain also announced the stop yesterday. “This will be the last weekend with the mandatory” outdoor mask, said the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez speaking in Barcelona at the Cercle d’Economia. Sanchez explained that on Thursday there will be an “extraordinary” government meeting in which he will propose to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask outdoors from June 26.

In Italy, while a decision is being solicited from various parties, the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, on the other hand, announced: “We will maintain the obligation of the mask outside even in summer”.

Giorgia Meloni, president of Fratelli d’Italia, has returned to ask for “no to the extension of the state of emergency and immediate cancellation of the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. We would have expected a clear stance on these two issues from Prime Minister Draghi. has not arrived. Both decisions remain suspended: the first is postponed close to July 31, the second sent to an opinion by the CTS. The result is that while France and Spain have already decided to stop, Italy continues to waste time ” .

“Draghi asks the CTS for the ok to remove the mask, at least outdoors. Well, as requested by the League, let us go back to work and smile freely, as is already happening throughout Europe. I like it” commented the leader instead of the League, Matteo Salvini.

“I hope that today there is an overcoming of the obligation of the mask outdoors but I would like these decisions to be left to scientists, not politicians” he said Roberto Gualtieri to ‘Stasera Italia’ on Rete 4.

And what do scholars think? “The decision” on the possible elimination of the obligation to wear a mask in the open “will be up to politics, with a pronouncement by the CTS. It will be done when it is done. But I think that, regardless of the measures that will be taken, common sense will have to prevail and people will know when to use masks or not even outdoors “said the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, during the press conference on the analysis of data from the Covid-19 monitoring of the control room. “Speaking as an epidemiologist – he analyzed – the risk outdoors is lower than that in a closed place. You need to know how the infection is transmitted. It occurs mainly through droplets, while aerosol-type transmission at a distance is more rare. In a closed environment, this second mode can play a greater role if there is no air exchange, while outdoors there is less of this risk. Whatever the decision you make, it is clear that if you are alone outdoors you can not use the mask, but if you are in an environment where there is a strong concentration of people in direct contact, common sense will want you to continue to use it, obligation or no obligation “.

“The situation is going very well, but this must not make us lower the threshold of surveillance and attention. Both the season, but above all the mass vaccination have led to this, it is hoped that very soon we will get rid of the mask outdoors. “. Via the obligation from the first days of July? “It is desirable for everyone” said the president of Aifa, Giorgio Palù, host of SkyTg24.

For the director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Francesco Vaia, “if we are outdoors we can do without the mask, but you have to keep them in your pocket because you have to put it in case it is not possible to keep the distance, especially when we are not with our relatives”.

Sergio Abrignani, immunologist at the State University of Milan and member of the Scientific Technical Committee for the coronavirus emergency, sees “several other more urgent issues” in his priority list. “There is the problem of tracking the new variants of Sars-CoV-2, that of monitoring if the vaccines work with the new variants, and we are seeing from Gb data that fortunately the efficacy of Pfizer for example after two doses is high (79-80%) even with the Delta variant “, listed the expert at Adnkronos Salute. “There is the whole chapter of immunological memory – added Abrignani – the problem of understanding whether a further recall will be necessary and in what times, the vaccination coverage and the involvement of those people who hesitate to get vaccinated, the issue of the vaccine for adolescents . In short, for those who deal with vaccines and immune responses, the debate on masks comes after all these points, although they understand that for all of us the mask is an inconvenience “.

“The removal of the masks outdoors can be done when we have 50% of the population vaccinated, so I imagine early July” said the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, to the microphones of Radio too on Rai Radio1. “Let the Technical Scientific Committee decide, but I personally would not go beyond the beginning of July. And it is not a date but it is” a calculation based on “how much population we have reached with the vaccination”.

“If caution and prudence are the secret of every successful adventure, then with caution and prudence, strengthened by the results of a national vaccination that has reduced the deaths and infections from Sars-CoV-2 in Italy to an all-time low, let’s try to also lighten personal protective equipment. I would therefore suggest taking them off in open spaces, without excessive crowding, perhaps starting from those who have already received the double dose of vaccine “he stressed to Adnkronos Health Mauro Minelli, responsible for the South of the Italian Foundation of Personalized Medicine. “However – he warned – I would avoid giving a triple final whistle, as the final final of a match. It would be absurd, in fact, to see all the masks put away from one day to the next. The goal – he concluded – is to go back to looking at yourself in everyone’s face, but gradually it’s the smartest way to really do it. “