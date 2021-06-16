From tomorrow in France it will no longer be mandatory to wear the mask outdoors except in some circumstances, such as in the case of gatherings, in lines and in stadiums. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this at a press conference, stating that the obligation to wear a mask remains indoors. Castex also announced the lifting of the night curfew from June 20, therefore ten days earlier than expected,





The premier spoke of a sharp decline in the epidemic in France, with the circulation of the virus at its lowest “since last August”. The curfew “will end this Sunday, ten days before the scheduled date,” he explained. “If this curfew measure has satisfied a real need to accompany the end of the third wave, the excellent results recorded no longer justify it,” Castex added.