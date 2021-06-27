Outdoor masks, stop at the obligation. In Campania, however, compared to the rest of Italy in the white zone, an ordinance of the region until July 31 sets partially different rules. The mask, according to the provisions of the governor Vincenzo De Luca, must in any case be worn in urban centers, in squares, on the seafront regardless of the gatherings and crowding of the areas. The use of the mask outdoors “remains mandatory in every non-isolated place, for example in urban centers, squares, on the waterfront during crowded times and situations, as well as in lines, queues, markets or fairs and other events, even at ‘open, as well as in open-air public transport contexts such as ferries, boats and ships “.





According to the national ordinance signed by Minister Roberto Speranza last week “the obligation to use respiratory protection devices, even outdoors, remains unaffected, among other things, in any situation in which the interpersonal distancing or when gatherings or crowds occur “.

De Luca points out in the regional ordinance that o “Municipalities and other competent authorities” must “intensify supervision and controls on compliance with the ban on gatherings, in particular in the areas and times of the ‘movida'”. Crackdown in particular on the sale of alcohol. From today, until July 31, from 10 pm to 6 am, the “sale with take-away of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, by any commercial establishment (including bars, kiosks, pizzerias, restaurants, pubs, wineries, supermarkets) and with vending machines “, as well as” the consumption of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, in public areas and open to the public, including the spaces in front of shops, squares, villas and municipal parks “. At “bars, ‘little bars’, wine bars, ice cream parlors, pastry shops, kiosks and itinerant administration establishments as well as other catering establishments” the sale of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, “is only allowed at the counter or tables”. The ordinance prohibits “in any case no crowding or gatherings for the consumption of any food in public places or places open to the public”.