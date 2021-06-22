For the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, with the stop to the outdoor masks in the white area “the CTS proved me right after two months of saying it. It won common sense on the date of June 28. Only stupid people don’t change their minds and we are welcome that the date to remove the masks outdoors has been brought forward. We have areas that for the Ecdc are even considered ‘green’, Liguria and Molise where there are less than 10 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and this means that we are out of the winter-spring wave. The Italians up to now have followed the provisions and I believe that we must have confidence that they will follow the new indications, that is, that the mask must always be worn with them and that in case of gatherings it must be worn “, he stresses to the Adnkronos Salute the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.





“If we have to live with the virus, we can not only have obligations but we need citizens’ responsibility – he adds – Seeing people who in these days, even for the heat, hung it on their ears or wore it on their necks, honestly it is better not to wear it because it makes no sense “.

“On stopping the obligation of outdoor masks and on not doing terrorism on variants, as I read Viola today in an interview, I see that many colleagues have become ‘Bassettians’. Well, I like it because it means that it was the most correct “, continues the infectious specialist.