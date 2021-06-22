It will no longer be mandatory from June 28th to wear masks outdoors unless there are gatherings. The government decision, after the opinion of the Scientific Technical Committee. Here’s what leading experts think.





Bassetti

“On stopping the obligation of outdoor masks and on not doing terrorism on variants, as I read Viola today in an interview, I see that many colleagues have become ‘bassettians’“Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa tells Adnkronos Salute.” Well, I like it because it means that it was the most correct one “.

I pray

“There is no scientificity as to when to trigger” the farewell to the obligation to wear masks outdoors. “Overall it is not bad that it has come to this”, on a date – June 28 – that marks a new course. “Let’s see it as a step, a step in which we must still be a little cautious and not consider it a free all”. This is the warning of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan. Even for the expert, as for other specialists, the mask should not be considered as a battle for freedom: “Here there is a problem of public health and the need for attention because everyone’s freedom ends where that of freedom begins. other “, he told Adnkronos Salute.

Clerici

“I said I don’t understand the rush to remove the mask requirement, since we have always moved on the line of extreme caution. But I also said that taking it out in the open “, as we plan to do from June 28 in the white zone,” can be done from the point of view of current risk. People are already lowering this protection in certain circumstances, for example at the sea, and one can think of opening this new phase with caution. I would be more cautious to think of easing the obligation indoors. “This is the opinion of Mario Clerici, professor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation.” We have already vaccinated 40 million people with at least one dose and nearly 20 with double dose and the sun’s rays kill the virus outdoors in summer. So yes, it is feasible to remove the masks when you are in open contexts – he admits – As long as you don’t live just like a free all, we remove these protections and go back to looking at each other, which is pleasant. But not so, in my opinion, the time is ripe to do it indoors“.

Ricciardi

“Removing the masks outdoors can be done, however, following the formulation proposed by the CTS, namely: always carrying them with you and using them when you shorten the distance from others. Absolutely they cannot be thrown away, we still need them “. According to Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health for the coronavirus emergency and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome.” The distancing – explains Adnkronos Salute the consultant Hope – always remains a cornerstone of safety, along with hand washing and vaccination. But there is a very contagious variant, the Indian one, which now also circulates in our country. And therefore the safety distance cannot always be guaranteed. From this point of view, the CTS indications are the right ones: always keep it with you in your pocket, always use it in closed spaces, in particular in means of transport, in health facilities and in all circumstances in which distance is not guaranteed “.