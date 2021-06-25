Mandatory mask in Campania until July 31 in urban centers, squares, on the seafront. The order of the governor Vincenzo De Luca provides for this. The use of the mask outdoors “remains mandatory” in the region from June 28 to July 31 “in any non-isolated place, for example in urban centers, in squares, on the waterfront during crowded hours and situations, as well as in rows, queues, markets or fairs and other events, even outdoors, as well as in open-air public transport contexts such as ferries, boats and ships “. From Monday 28 June, throughout Italy, the mask will not be mandatory outdoors except in situations where there is a risk of gatherings and it is not possible to maintain the distance.





“In compliance with the provisions of the ordinance of the Minister of Health of 22 June 2021 – the ordinance reads – the obligation to use respiratory protection devices, even outdoors, remains unaffected, among other things, in any situation in which interpersonal distancing cannot be guaranteed or when gatherings or crowds occur “.

The “Municipalities and other competent authorities” must “intensify the supervision and controls on compliance with the ban on gatherings, in particular in the areas and times of the ‘movida'”, is the recommendation contained in the provision. The ordinance contains “provisions and recommendations on combating and preventing contagion from Covid-19”, including a tightening on the sale of alcohol after 10 pm and the confirmation of the obligation to use the mask outdoors in places not isolated even after June 28.

The ordinance also provides for the tightening on the sale of alcohol in Campania. From June 28 to July 31, from 10 pm to 6 am, the “sale with take-away of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, by any commercial establishment (including bars, kiosks, pizzerias, restaurants, pubs, wine bars) is prohibited. , supermarkets) and with vending machines “, as well as” the consumption of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, in public areas and open to the public, including the spaces in front of shops, squares, villas and municipal parks “. At “bars, ‘little bars’, wine bars, ice cream parlors, pastry shops, kiosks and itinerant administration establishments as well as other catering establishments” the sale of alcoholic beverages, of any strength, “is only allowed at the counter or tables”. The ordinance prohibits “in any case no crowding or gatherings for the consumption of any food in public places or places open to the public”.