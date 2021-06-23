Goodbye to the obligation to mask outdoors but beware, this protection tool must still be used on other occasions

From June 28, 2021, the obligation to wear the mask outdoors will be officially canceled. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, signed the appropriate ordinance after consulting experts on the possibility of eliminating one of the most stringent rules to reduce infections from Covid-19. “The mask is and remains fundamental. – he nevertheless reiterated hope – We have always let ourselves be guided by scientists, according to a line of great prudence. The numbers of the contagion are proving us right. We must continue with caution and graduality. I would not use the word” abandon ‘, the mask remains a fundamental tool “.

Obligatory mask outdoors, goodbye from 28 June: when you will have to wear it anyway

Starting from next week you can therefore avoid wearing the mask outdoors but you must always have it with you and use it when it is not possible to respect the rules of social distancing or there is a risk of gatherings. Not only that, the mask must be placed on the face in closed spaces including bars and restaurants, unless you are seated at the table or are at the counter.