The embassies of the Member States of the European Union in Peru, the Delegation of the European Union and the PUCP Film Library are currently holding the 33rd Lima European Film Festival, which will run until June 30.

For this edition, 35 films from 15 countries that have not been seen in Peru will be screened. These will be exhibited in two formats: digital and in person, in the open air, for which all the protocols required by the pandemic have been provided.

Portugal is the country that presides over the festival and will offer a special cycle of six films by the great filmmaker Antonio-Pedro Vasconcelos. The other participating countries are Austria, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania and Sweden.

As is customary, in addition to the screening of the films, workshops, talks and round tables will be held. Likewise, there will be the CineLabs cinematography training laboratory, with the presence of Melina León.

Peruvian filmmakers will be able to alternate with European directors such as Manuel Monteagudo and Juan Limo Giribaldi, from France; Antxón Gómez and Sandra Hermida, from Spain; Sofia Exharhou, from Greece; Antonio-Pedro, from Portugal; among other professionals.

Outdoor

The locations where open-air cinema will be screened are Santuario Patriótico Reducto N ° 2, in Miraflores; Drive-in Cineviajeros Open Plaza La Marina, in San Miguel; the Hermitage, in Barranco; and Museum of Contemporary Art of Lima (MAC Lima), also in Barranco.

The data

Films. In these links you will access the festival’s program: www.festivalcineeuropeo.pe and @FestivaldeCineEuropeodeLima.