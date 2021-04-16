ORIHUELA Symphony Orchestra is back performing live, with a concert in tribute to the poet Miguel Hernández, on Saturday, May 1.

This concert is part of a series of activities organized by the Department of Culture, directed by Mar Ezcurra.

Some 20 musicians will be on stage with, “a program designed to evoke moments in the life of the Oriolan poet,” according to Ezcurra.

The evening will feature works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Holst, Ricard Meyer and Kalinnikov. Additionally, the play ‘Evocación’ written by OSO director Antonio Pujol and dedicated to Miguel Hernández, will be premiered.

The drama, based on the poet’s uncertainties & agonies and his tenderness & joy, will be played outdoors on Playa Flamenca’s main esplanade.

The concert begins at 7pm, but organizers advise the public to arrive earlier since there will be strict crowd control to comply with COVID-compliance and social-distancing.

Interestingly, it is the first time the orchestra will have performed outdoors, with the evening originally planned for tomorrow, April 17, but postponed due to the anticipated bad weather.