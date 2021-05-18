The incidence value continues to drop. In Hamburg, the Senate is therefore allowing further easing. Outdoor restaurants and shops are allowed to reopen. An overview.

Hamburg – In view of further falling incidence values, Hamburg is loosening the lockdown. Outside restaurants and shops can be opened before Pentecost. The strict contact restrictions will also be relaxed again from Saturday, May 22, 2021. In the past few weeks, the First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) said that following a Senate meeting, “extraordinary success has been achieved in slowing down the infection rate”. Therefore, the easing is now justifiable.

The Senate wants to put the second easing stage in its opening schedule into effect as early as the weekend. Simplified terms and conditions for shopping in retail then apply and visits to outdoor restaurants are then permitted again. What conditions are linked to this, which areas are exactly opened and how many people from how many households can meet again, shows the big overview from 24hamburg.de*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.