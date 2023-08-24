The sound of clinking wine glasses wafted through the evening air as throngs of customers sipped rosé and nibbled on cheese outside the cafes, restaurants and delis that line Place d’Aligre in Paris’ Bastille district.

Diners were crammed into hundreds of chairs that had been set up in the early afternoon. But the entire system would have to be dismantled before 10 p.m., under post-pandemic rules to balance the interests of those who enjoy the scene and those who find it annoying.

Paris has long been famous for its lively cafe culture, with 13,000 outdoor terraces taking up sidewalks and squares in the years before the pandemic. But thousands of additional outdoor spaces have sprung up under an emergency program set up to give businesses relief during the Covid lockdowns. They are now permanent, following a 2021 decree from Mayor Anne Hidalgo allowing them to return every year from April to November.

As a result, parts of Paris that used to be empty have been transformed into destinations.

“The scene has completely changedsaid Laurent Zennadi, manager of Chez Camille, a family-run cafe that used to cater primarily to a breakfast-and-lunch crowd from the nearby Marche d’Aligre, a market founded in 1779. “Before, no one came here at night.”

Most of the new summer terraces in Paris occupy parking lots, nearly 4,000 of which have been covered with temporary terraces. This is all part of a larger plan designed by Hidalgo to make Paris more environmentally friendly by freeing public space from cars.

Not everyone welcomes the changes. Neighborhood associations have clashed with the City Council over the noise coming from the terraces. Critics accuse Hidalgo of allowing companies to privatize the public domain. And drivers criticize the loss of parking.

Today, 4,000 summer terraces are authorized through a paid license, against the 14,000 that could be opened under covid policies. The terraces must comply with new aesthetic and noise guidelines.

Some Parisians say the success of the terrace project is accelerating gentrification. “It is driving out the poorestsaid Rafael Ludovici, a student.

But at the Place d’Aligre, supporters of the terraces said the late-night summer diners had reinvigorated the working-class neighborhood.

At Chez Camille, Zennadi and his family set up new outdoor tables for about 100 people, in addition to the 400 seats added to the square by other cafes.

“Nobody wanted the covid to happen”, said. “But we can be thankful for the good that came out of it.”

LIZ ALDERMAN. THE NEW YORK TIMES