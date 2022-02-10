Outdoor masks, from today Friday 11 February stop to the obligation in Italy. The ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, however, provides that even in the white area they are always carried with them and remain mandatory in case of gatherings. Campania is an exception: the order of the governor Vincenzo De Luca provides for the maintenance of an outdoor mask obligation.

In the rest of Italy, masks are mandatory indoors until March 31st and we are already looking beyond that date. But some experts warn: it is too early to eliminate them with this virus circulation and the Omicron variant. Yesterday there were 75,861 new coronavirus infections and another 325 deaths were recorded, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health.

THE ORDER – The ordinance on masks of the Minister of Health states that “until March 31, 2022 it is compulsory throughout the national territory to wear respiratory protection devices in indoor places other than private homes”.

The provision also specifies that the obligation “does not exist when, due to the characteristics of the places or the factual circumstances, isolation from non-cohabiting persons is continuously guaranteed. In any case, the protocols and anti-contagion guidelines provided for economic, productive, administrative and social activities, as well as guidelines for the consumption of food and drinks in public places or places open to the public “.

“The provisions on the use of respiratory protection devices – continues the document – can in any case be waived only in application of protocols validated by the Technical-Scientific Committee”. It is also specified that the use of the mask “complements and does not replace the other measures of protection from contagion”.

OBLIGATION TO BRING MASKS WITH YOU – It is mandatory, until March 31, to always carry the mask with you and also wear it outdoors in the event of a crowd, according to the provisions of the ordinance.

“Without prejudice to what is otherwise provided by specific laws or by specific health protocols or guidelines, in outdoor places – the document reads – it is mandatory throughout the national territory to always have street protection devices with you breathing apparatus and to wear them where there are gatherings or crowds “.

NO MASKS DURING SPORTS ACTIVITIES – During sporting activity it is not mandatory to wear anti-Covid protective masks, underlines the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health. The provision also reminds that “children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate are not obliged to wear respiratory protection devices. with a disabled person so that they cannot make use of the device “.

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY – But what will happen after March 31st? “The masks indoors we will have to keep them at least until the summer,” he says Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health, guest of ‘Tagadà’ on La7. “Now we take them out in the open but with the caution to take them with you and, when there is a gathering or a rapprochement even outdoors, to wear them. This – warns the scientist – has not been emphasized enough. When one he is alone in the middle of the road, at the moment with this circulation of the virus there is no danger, but when there is a crowd, yes “.

“And even more indoors, where it is madness to remove the masks – warns Ricciardi – because this variant is extraordinarily contagious and infectious and, when there is a susceptible subject who is not vaccinated, or is not protected even if vaccinated, he definitely catches the virus. So indoors we don’t really talk about it: the masks must still be worn for a period of time “.

He also speaks of “madness” Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation, on Tg di Cusano Italia Tv. “With the fact that the expiry of the state of emergency is approaching”, March 31, “terms that are not very convincing are being introduced into the scientific and political debate. of a calmed virus or an end of the pandemic. These are very risky distortions of reality. There is also talk of the abolition of indoor masks, which at this moment would seem madness to me “says Cartabellotta.

Commenting on the data on the trend of Covid-19 for the week 2-8 February, “we are certainly in the descending phase of the fourth wave”, he highlights, with “almost 30% fewer new cases per week. Positivity, but it must be added that compared to the past week, 16.7% fewer tampons were made. The curves of hospitalizations are also decreasing, those of intensive care are decisive. However, we have about 2,600 deaths a week “.

“We are in a phase that sees us towards the exit from this fourth wave above all thanks to vaccines”, remarks Cartabellotta. However, noting that, “despite the vaccination obligation for over 50s, in this age group there is a further decline in the number of people who are vaccinated for the first time: we have 40% less than in the previous week “. Furthermore, “in the pediatric range 5-11 only one third of the population has taken the first dose. These data are our Achilles heel”.