Outdoor activities | The Kaivopuisto pedestrian bridge will be put into use next week

The pedestrian bridge from Kaivopuisto to Uunisaari will be installed on Wednesday, November 15.
Pedestrians the direct route to Uunisaari, located in front of Kaivopuisto, will open again in mid-November.
The pontoon bridge will be installed on November 15, and it will be used by outdoor enthusiasts until mid-April.
The footbridge enables recreational use of Uunisaari during the winter season. It cuts off the boat channel between the island and the beach.
About the three-hectare Uunisaari consists of two interconnected islands. A footbridge also runs from the island to the neighboring island of Liuskasaari.
Read more: Changes are coming to the islands in front of Ullanlinna: more restaurant space will be built on the islands and a new bridge for pedestrians in winter
Read more: There are more than 20 marine excursion destinations off Helsinki and Espoo – You can get to these islands without your own boat
#Outdoor #activities #Kaivopuisto #pedestrian #bridge #put #week