Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Outdoor activities | The Kaivopuisto pedestrian bridge will be put into use next week

November 7, 2023
The pedestrian bridge from Kaivopuisto to Uunisaari will be installed on Wednesday, November 15.

Pedestrians the direct route to Uunisaari, located in front of Kaivopuisto, will open again in mid-November.

The pontoon bridge will be installed on November 15, and it will be used by outdoor enthusiasts until mid-April.

The footbridge enables recreational use of Uunisaari during the winter season. It cuts off the boat channel between the island and the beach.

About the three-hectare Uunisaari consists of two interconnected islands. A footbridge also runs from the island to the neighboring island of Liuskasaari.

