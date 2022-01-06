Outdoor activities Sales of logs are on the rise for the second winter in a row, according to the manufacturers – Sleds made of recycled plastic are on sale

According to the manufacturers, international logistics difficulties have been reflected in rising raw material prices, but there is plenty of stuff for customers.

Although in some parts of the country the snowfall has turned into water in recent days, the winter sledding season is already in full swing. CEO of Wiitta oy, a manufacturer of sledges Wille Viittanen according to buyers were on the move as soon as snow fell on the ground late last year.

According to Viittanen, there is no need to worry about the availability of logs in the midst of strong demand, as the goods are well available.

Also CEO of Plastex oy Lauri Ant-Wuorinen assures that goods will be well available this season, although some products have had to be sold unexpectedly.

“Some color may be out of stock and we may not have been able to deliver the full quantity. However, no product has been completely in a situation where nothing has been received. ”

International logistics delays and problems have not significantly affected Wiita’s ability to manufacture products.

“The impact of sourcing raw materials and more has been that raw materials have been sourced, but prices have been high. The prices of plastic raw materials have generally risen.“

Also Ant-Wuorinen has noted the effects of the global situation on the company’s operations.

“The prices of raw materials have risen enormously in us as well. As a result, the price pressure is tough, but we have had a good supply of raw materials and, as we are a Finnish manufacturer, we have generally been able to supply good goods. ”

All According to Viittanen, the signs in the air indicate that the demand for sledges and other similar goods will remain high. The main part, of course, is winter and its nature.

“Signs suggest a nice, so-called real winter is coming; that there is enough snow and frost. Yes, it also means that people want to go out to play and spend time together. ”

According to Ant-Wuorinen, more products are likely to be sold this season than last season.

“Last year, the season only started in January, when the snow only came south. Now the demand was immediately visible in December, when there was winter weather and snow in the country. ”

According to Viittanen, a snowy winter also means that the products stay in better condition for longer.

“A good snowy winter reduces product breakage, which is a good thing. When there is snow and good slides, products wear less and are more durable, which is good for everyone, including sustainable development. ”

Wiitta purchased snow toys from Orthex last year and the products include a classic from decades ago.

“Model 66’s Ahkiopulkka seems to be Finland’s first plastic blank, which is still in production with the same design. From our point of view, it seems to be a particularly sought-after product in the country’s market. Of course, parents and grandparents remember it from their own childhood, so it’s an easy product in that sense. ”

People have begun to show interest in the environment, according to Ant-Wuorinen, also with regard to sledges. The company has noted that customers now want to buy more environmentally friendly products, such as sleds made from recycled plastic.

“The demand for so-called eco-bars and eco-bars has increased. It’s worth noting because we’ve found that they have lower CO2 emissions. ”