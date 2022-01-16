Outdoor activities “People ski with them a little at their own risk” – The condition of the natural snow trails is poor in the SME area, you can still ski on the cannons

The trails made with artillery snow are mainly in ski condition in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Pros and rainy weather occurred in the metropolitan area as the fate of numerous natural snow trails.

Read more: Skiing is still possible on less than ten artillery trails in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the natural trails are in inconsolable condition

However, not all hope for cross-country skiing has been lost, as you can still ski on the cannon-lost trails.

In Paloheinä, for example, there are about three kilometers of snowy trails for skiing. Answered the phone at the Finnish Ladu office Antti Laitinen said there have been a surprising number of skiers over the weekend. On Sunday, ski competitions will be held in Paloheinä, when the trails will be reserved for the participants of the race.

“The snow mattress is half a meter away and it won’t be lost in the rain. Until mid-March, you can definitely ski in Paloheinä, ”says Laitinen.

Laitinen does not recommend leaving for Paloheinä’s natural snow slopes.

“Natural snow trails are in a very diverse condition, can be icy or split the ground. People ski with them a bit at their own risk. I don’t recommend skiing with them; there may be bumps if the ski hits a rock, for example. ”

Trail situation in real time on the following websites ladulle.fi and latutilanne.fi and ulkoliikunta.fi There are also cross-country ski trails in Espoo and Vantaa.

For example, there are a few kilometers of cannon-lost trail in Petiko, Vantaa. However, there is no certainty about how long the trails will be maintained in Petiko.

“The grooves go into bad shape quickly when there are warm weather. We are at the mercy of the weather, more snow is needed, ”the City of Vantaa’s Marketing Manager told HS on Friday Laura Invenius.

According to Invenius, the slopes of Hakunila in Vantaa will be kept in good condition in all weathers for next week’s Finnish Cup.

In Leppävaara, Espoo, there is a cannon-laid trail base for fitness skiers and sprinters. Children’s skiing competitions were held in the area on Saturday, after which there is no mention in the services about the rehabilitation of the trails.

In Oittaa, Espoo, some of the trails can be skied according to online services. There have been slopes on the trails on Saturday, which is also partly due to the large number of skiers.