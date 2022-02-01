Outdoor activities “Breathing nearby” – Popular fitness ladder closed due to “moth-headed” play in Kangasala

The fitness steps on the Sorola mound in Kangasala had to be closed because they were lowered. On very steep stairs, the pace rises to dangerously high levels.

Kangasalan the city has had to take steps to curb spending at one of the most popular winter sports venues. The fitness steps at Sorola Montu are closed because they are used for life-threatening play.

City gardener Jari Järvinen says outdoor enthusiasts descend sledges and toboggans down stairs, which can lead to fatal consequences.

“Calculating it is a matter for the moths. The stairs are so steep that there is a loss of life nearby if you drift into a railing post. ”

The stairs were opened a year and a half ago. According to Järvinen, already last winter they were lowered “fathers ahead and children after”.

The total length of the stairs is about 120 meters and the height difference is about 48 meters.

“It’s as steep as your descent hill.”

The city has now placed construction site fences in the stairs as a barrier and signs indicating that the stairs are out of service for safety reasons. Järvinen hopes that this will curb even the most enthusiastic skiers.

Sorolan monttu is located along Asemantie. There is a toboggan run maintained by the city. Its edges are equipped with a net familiar from alpine species, the purpose of which is to prevent derailment outside the hill.

Järvinen says that the nets must not be in place, but will be torn off as new ones are installed.

“The charm of speed is ingrained in people and the idea that the foolier the better. Last winter, we hoped and believed that spending would calm down a little but not, it would get crazier. ”

Nearby is the steep hill of the old race track. According to Järvinen, efforts have also been made to curb it, as the hill descends directly onto the track. Snow walls have been made on the hill, but the skiers “sweep past and over”.

“Security systems and signs don’t hold these much.”

Thoughtless According to Järvinen, the operation employs a large part of the city’s maintenance. While most visitors follow the rules, exceptions cause gray hair. The city is currently preparing security documents for the entire area.

“The place is popular, but there are a little too many side effects. It would require constant monitoring from us to make it work there as it should. Common sense in the lead.”

The fitness ladder is barely open before spring. According to Järvinen, this is also affected by the condition of the stairs. There are more than 300 steps and there are not enough resources to maintain them, especially now that the winter is heavy snow.

“The winter season is at its hottest and there is work to be done to plow and freeze the skating rinks. The trail network is also expanding. Normal users of the stairs are a bit nervous about closing, but yes, the stairs have been in such a condition for the last few days that we should now find other forms of exercise than this. ”