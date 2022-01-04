It hasn’t been long since 2022 started and we already have a few surprises in the technology section. Samsung has just announced some screens with features that are very attractive to those who enjoy video games. Now it was the turn of AMD to show their news.

Advanced Micro Devices is one of the most important companies when it comes to creating high-performance graphics cards and processors. Perhaps as a way to excite their buyers, they organized the AMD 2022 Product Premiere where they showed some of their products for this year. There were certainly very pleasant surprises.

The new processors from AMD are will be quite powerful

The AMD 2022 Product Premiere was driven by his CEO, the doctor Lisa Su who decided to end the event by presenting a new line of processors. These are planned to arrive at different times of the year and could be some of the most powerful in the industry. It will certainly be a great year for PC gamers.

One of the most striking is the AMD RYZEN 7 5800X3D, which will be available from spring 2022. It has 64 mb of 3D V-Cache accompanied by 32 mb of 2D cache. Besides that it can be perfectly coupled to motherboards AM4Not to mention, it offers 15% more FPS compared to the company’s current fastest processor.

The processors were designed to give video games a boost for those who prefer to enjoy them on PC. In fact, during the presentation he showed a bit of how he runs Halo Infinite with the new technologies that it presented AMDincluding its processors and GPUs. The truth is that it looks very good and with high framerates.

According to the doctor Lisa Su, the combination of the nucleus Zen 3 and the AMD 3D V-Cache turn the new RYZEN 7 in the fastest CPU for video games in the world. If things continue like this maybe PlayStation Y Xbox they want to get down to business before the public turns to PC Gamers. What do you think of these advances?

