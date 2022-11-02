By Leonardo Benassatto, Rodolfo Buhrer and Washington Alves

SÃO PAULO/CURITIBA/BELO HORIZONTE, Nov 1 (Reuters) – “We didn’t come to the streets for what the president was going to say or not. We came because we need an intervention”, said Sandro Rogerio, one of the Bolsonaristas who closed three of the four lanes of the Castelo Branco highway, the main road that connects São Paulo to the south of Brazil, on Tuesday afternoon.

The roadblock was one of almost 200 that remained active in the country even after the speech by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in which the president did not recognize the defeat at the polls for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but authorized that the process transition period for the next government to begin and defended that the demonstrations should respect the “right to come and go”.

Sandro Rogerio did not seem interested in interpretations of the representative’s speech. For him, who defined himself as a “patriot”, “nothing changes”. “The president speaking or not speaking, the people would come to the street, the truck driver would come to the street to stay here until the Army intervenes. This in the whole of Brazil,” he said.

“The president said what he had to say”, concluded the protester, one of about 80 protest members who resisted in Castelo Branco after the protest was partially dissolved by the Military Police.

Similar phrases were repeated in protests elsewhere in Greater São Paulo, in Curitiba and Belo Horizonte, Reuters found.

In common, the absolute rejection of Lula and calls for an illegal intervention by the Armed Forces, which would prevent the PT from returning to power in January.

The belief in a possible military coup feeds on a misinterpretation of article 142 of the Constitution that would allow a “military intervention”, an idea already defended by Bolsonaro and that has been encouraged for years in circles of the extreme right movement.

Article 142 says that the Armed Forces are “under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic, and are intended to defend the homeland, guarantee constitutional powers and, on the initiative of any of these, law and order”.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already ruled, in different cases, that the article does not allow the Armed Forces to act as a kind of “moderating power” to restore order, but this has no impact on blocking points and on social networks. , fueled by misinformation.

Banners calling for “federal intervention” and “military intervention” are seen in the protests, most of them on federal and state highways, with the most acute cases of blockade in Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina.

In Belo Horizonte, protesters made anti-democratic demands in front of the army barracks in the central region of the city. One of them, Raquel Lemos Del Sarto, a 64-year-old image consultant, held up a banner calling for “federal intervention”.

“As a Brazilian I cannot accept an ex-convict, a prisoner as the president of my country, I value freedom, I value the family, I value the Christian religion, we cannot play,” said Sarto.

“It’s time to fight, we cannot let an ex-convict assume the presidency, this election was not fair, there was no democracy,” said the protester, without offering evidence.

The protest in front of a barracks was not an isolated initiative. In addition to the protests by truck drivers, there are calls to go to protest in front of barracks circulate in message groups and other social networks — some of the messages call for this concentration of acts to take place on the 2nd of November holiday.

“Now it has to be Bolsonaro, there is no other option, it’s Brazil, it’s Bolsonaro,” said a realtor who introduced himself as Câmara. “We cannot be at the mercy of a party that only stole, broke Petrobras, ended the future of Brazilians.”

During his four years in office, Bolsonaro has repeatedly cast unfounded suspicions against the electoral system and made false allegations about electronic voting machines.

The second round of the election, in which 12 state governors were elected in addition to Lula, was recognized as clean and fair by authorities inside and outside Brazil, and there were no reports of fraud during the vote.