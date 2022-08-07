Fernando Doblas wonders about the meaning “of regenerating the beaches, full of stones, which have lost tens of meters in width in just two years, with millions of cubic meters of sand, if nothing is done afterwards to retain it.” This former press officer of the European Space Agency has witnessed, like many others, the degradation of the Saguntine beach of Almardà, next to Canet de Berenguer, where he spends the summer. He decided to mobilize and joined the Mediterrània civic movement which, promoted by the Morro de Gos de Oropesa platform, brought together a few hundred residents and vacationers yesterday afternoon on the aforementioned beaches and many more in some thirty municipalities on the Mediterranean coast from the Valencian Community, mainly, but also from Murcia and Almería.

“We have to do something. This is outrageous”, affirmed Doblas while the protesters formed the letters SOS on the sand. One of them, Eva Gil commented that she has also witnessed how “the beaches have been changing their appearance without any direct action being observed to stop that change”. Another neighbor claimed that it was incomprehensible that these beaches wave the blue flag due to their environmental, health and accessibility conditions with how dangerous and difficult it is now to enter the sea due to the massive presence of stones.

The deterioration has been gradual, but the Gloria storm two years ago accelerated the degradation, reducing the width of this beach by almost 40 meters, the mayor of Canet, Pere Joan Antoni Chordà, explained to this newspaper. And the storms do nothing but multiply by climate change. The mayor of Sagunto, also a socialist Darío Moreno, participated in the protest supported by all parties, explained the plans to regenerate its beaches and expressed his willingness to meet with the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, after doing so with the person in charge Autonomous Community of the Directorate of Coasts.

In the marches throughout the territory, the presence of representatives of various formations was also repeated, although the call for yesterday at 8:00 p.m. came from the 40 civic associations grouped around Mediterrània. The Morro de Gos de Oropesa platform, in Castellón, is one of the most active in the repeated protests for the disappearance of its sandbank, among other reasons, for the construction of breakwaters to cover Marina d’Or in 2015, according to denounced the neighborhood spokeswoman Elena Sánchez. Those affected ask for solutions such as enclosing the beach by extending a natural jetty called the illeta, among other alternatives, such as external reefs or dikes. The breakwaters of Almenara, beneficial for its neighbors, are criticized by the Saguntines.

The problem is very varied and includes the demands of the owners of old fishermen’s houses in Nules, for example, on the seafront, who ask the Ministry of Ecological Transition not to tear them down and to respect them as historical heritage in a way that life of the idiosyncrasy of the town, unrelated to the model of mass tourism.

The allusions to breakwaters and ports, as well as the proposal to install reefs off the coast to contain the action of storms on the beaches, are constant. In numerous cases, the breakwaters cause the accumulation of sand on the beaches of the North and the erosion of those of the South. The historical growth of the Port of Valencia is a documented example of this behavior of the sea and the action of man, which led to the disappearance of Nazaret beach and the progressive reduction of El Saler beach, whose neighbors also went out yesterday to to protest.

A situation that is denounced in the manifesto read at the end of yesterday’s demonstrations: “Years go by and the sand is disappearing without anything being done to prevent it, only patches and promises that are not fulfilled.” For this reason, the Government is asked for “a legislative change and a new planning that allows the regeneration and sustainability of our beaches. “For thousands of years, the morphology of the coast has remained stable until the massive construction of ports and reservoirs, conceived for the common good and to generate wealth. However, they are retaining millions of cubic meters of sand that nature previously deposited on our beaches and kept them stable. Its consequences have been terrible, deteriorating marine and terrestrial ecosystems and causing the sea to uncontrollably engulf our beaches, its dune ridges, maritime towns and salinize crop fields and marshlands.”

For all these reasons, a dialogue is requested from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which is questioned about the action of the ports and reservoirs or if the investment of 542 million euros for the new expansion of the Port of Valencia will entail a similar investment to “return to its original state original the beaches that it has damaged”. The manifesto also asks if “it is fair that when the sea advances, the exposed reasons are not valued and in turn the Ministry advances the demarcation of the public maritime-terrestrial domain, depriving the municipalities and citizens of their fundamental rights?”

The manifesto does not make any allusion to the massive construction on the coast, to uncontrolled urban planning, as one of the main problems of the beaches. Last Friday, before yesterday’s demonstrations, the Ministry of Ecological Transition recalled that the General Directorate of Coasts has just started the procedures to extract 66 million cubic meters of sand off the coast of Cullera, which will serve to regenerate dozens of of Valencian beaches, between Sagunto and Pilar de la Horadada. The plan is budgeted with more than 1,200 million euros and has an execution period of 10 years. The importance of renaturalizing rivers with action plans was also pointed out, and it was stressed that construction on the coastline damages the natural defenses of the coast. Also