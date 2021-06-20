The outcome of Buckingham Palace’s investigation into Meghan’s alleged bullying behavior is pending. The results were expected this summer, but as the allegations are still under investigation, that has been delayed. An insider tells the Times of London that a report may not be available until next year.











Prince Harry’s wife is accused of bullying by two employees of the British royal family. The story came to light in March and Buckingham Palace engaged an outside law firm to investigate.

However, Jason Knauf, who worked for the Sussexes, filed a complaint as early as 2018. He described Meghan’s behavior as “totally unacceptable”. The Duchess of Sussex denies the allegations.

Meghan’s alleged bullying would also be a reason that the relationship between Harry and his brother Prince William has cooled down. The latter would therefore have wanted the couple to leave the Royal Foundation shared with him and his wife in 2019. A few months later, Harry and Meghan announced that they would step back from the British royal family and leave for America.

