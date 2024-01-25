THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios have revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of Outcast: A New Beginningthe sequel to the cult 1999 open world. We've listed them below.
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10, 64 Bit
- Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i3-7530K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 980 Ti / Radeon RX 5600 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 40 GB of available space
Recommended
- Operating system: Windows 10, 64 Bit
- Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X / Core i5-12400
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce RTX 2070 Super / Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Memory: 40 GB of available space
Outcast: A New Beginning arrives in March
As we can see, these are all things considered requirements affordablealthough it must be said that without references on the target resolution, framerate and graphics presets it is impossible to have a complete picture.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Outcast: A New Beginning will be published on March 15, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series To pass the time, just a few weeks ago we saw a new video with 15 minutes of gameplay.
