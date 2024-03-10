We remind you that 25 years have passed since the release of the first chapter and that Outcast: A New Beginning will be available from March 15 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series . A demo is available on Steam at the time of writing.

Outcast: A New Beginning is the sequel to the original Outcast (also back with a remastered version). This new adventure obviously looks to the original, but is also inspired by another great game of recent years: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

The words of the Outcast: A New Beginning team

“When we imagined the game, we decided that a key point would be to make it completely non-linear“, explains the game director Pablo Coma in the video that you can see above. “After a short tutorial, you can go literally anywhere in the world”, which means that you can help the native populations in any order you want, since the game does not “lock remote locations behind an experience system”.

Coma goes on to say that the first Outcast was obviously the “main source of inspiration” for the team, but Nintendo's first real foray into the genre also provided plenty of food for thought. “Breath of the Wild was a fantastic game that used the same design principles,” continues Coma. “We try to keep the same feeling of freedom, but give the player different tools to exploit it.”

One of these tools is the gliding suit which, unlike what happens in Breath of the Wild, goes very fast and does not consume energy. “So if you start from the top of a mountain, you can glide for a very, very long time.” Other traversal tools include a mini jetpack that allows you to zoom across large bodies of water and a suit that apparently allows you to hover slightly over the ground.

“We have a big world of 64 kilometers squares and we believe that discovering every corner of it is an important part of the fun of the game”, continues Coma. “We hope that the ability to move quickly will encourage players to push the exploration of the areas not yet discovered”.