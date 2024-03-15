Outcast: A New Beginning It has been on the market for a day now and has therefore already received quite a few votes, so we can gauge what the general critical reception was. In general we can say that the game is liked, but did not exalt. Some found it better than others, highly recommending it for the movement system, based on the use of the jetpack, and also for the combat system, despite its simplicity.

Others didn't like it because of the excessive simplicity of the combat system and a certain underlying repetitiveness. They too, however, applauded the movement system.