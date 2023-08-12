On the occasion of the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023, the first one was released gameplay trailers Of Outcast: A New Beginningwhich finally showed the game in action to everyone who has been waiting for a sequel since 1999. Let’s see it:

The video is made up of rapid but indicative sequences which reveal, for example, the return of the jetpacks and the freedom of movement it will give to the player. As in the original, you will be able to flit around the game world, which will be much more detailed and full of places to visit, between villages and forests with peculiar vegetation. In particular, some sequences show real high-altitude scenes, which appear decidedly spectacular.