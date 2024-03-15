Publisher THQ Nordic and development studio Appeal have announced the availability today's Outcast: A New Beginningalso publishing a official launch trailer to celebrate the happy event.
Outcast: A New Beginning was developed by the team that created the first chapter, originally released in 1999 and reworked several times. It marks the return of Cutter Slade and his adventures on the planet Adelpha, where he must solve the situation once again by facing terrible enemies: humans. Will he be able to save the planet from the devastation brought by the invaders?
The purchase
Outcast: A New Beginning is available for PC (Steam and GOG), PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It costs €59.99 on PC and €69.99 on console. If you want more details, read our review, in which we wrote that Outcast: A New Beginning is a game full of ups and downs, with on the one hand the exceptional freedom of movement granted by the jetpack that makes the entire experience, and on the other c However, there is the inevitable burden of the repetitiveness of some of the proposed activities. Consider whether or not it's right for you.
