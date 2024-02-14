One is available from today demo Of Outcast: A New Beginningthe new chapter of the historic open-world action series developed by Appeal Studios: the new one reveals it trailer that the team and the publisher have decided to publish.

Released on March 15th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series alien world of Adelpha and determined to save its inhabitants from the attack of dangerous… human troops.

The demo, downloadable for free from Steam, PlayStation Store And Xbox Storewill allow you to try the preview experience and get an idea of ​​what the full adventure will offer.