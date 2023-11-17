THQ Nordic and the development team Appeal Studios have released another trailer For Outcast: A New Beginningnew chapter in the series of third-person action adventures with a science fiction setting, with the video in this case based mainly on fighting.

The first Outcast in 1999 had achieved considerable success, thanks to its spirit of adventure and exploration which was reminiscent of the classics of the genre but with a very innovative approach, so much so that it guaranteed the development of a sequel which never materialised.

Subsequently, the remake Outcast: Second Contact also arrived but Outcast: A New Beginning aims to be a real sequel to the series and evolve the game substantially, both from a technical and content point of view.

The new video shows various gameplay scenes which demonstrate the level achieved by the developers on the project in question.

As shown in the trailer, the combat system it is essentially action but also implements a series of options that introduce some elements that we could consider tactical/strategic.