More than 20 years later, the Appeal classic will have its long-awaited sequel from the original authors and THQ Nordic.

17 September 2021

So many years have passed since the original game made history … and soon after – and sadly – it fell into oblivion, that the announcement of Outcast 2: A New Beginning most likely won’t raise the excitement it should among fans. younger. But the truth is that this new video game of THQ Nordic marks the return of a brand that once made history by pioneering the genre of action and open world games.

Outcast made history as one of the first open world action gamesMore than 20 years after his birth, it is important to remember that in his day the team of Appeal already worked on a sequel from the memorable Outcast, although unfortunately this PlayStation 2 video game ended up being cancelled due to the financial problems of Infogrames, its publisher at the time. What can we expect from your new game?

Appeal has been very aware of the passing of the years And as we told you in our first impressions of Outcast 2: A New Beginning, this has been reflected not only in the game mechanics of this action adventure but also in the design of the planet Adelpha, with a much changed setting that will make veterans feel that this is truly a new beginning for the hero of the original, Slade cutter, which of course returns to action to face those who are trying to destroy this beautiful alien world.

Still without a release date concrete, but the confirmation that it will be released on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, during the presentation that 3DJuegos was able to attend, the team in charge of Outcast 2 showed some action scenes that show a clear advance with respect to to what was seen in the original title and the remake that was released in 2017, which already at the time, in our analysis of Outcast – Second Contact we emphasized how badly the shootings and action scenes had aged.

