Outcast is one of the most remembered games of the late 90s. It stood out for its non-linear storytelling, its setting and its characters. After several unsuccessful attempts to resurrect the project in sequel form, Appeal Studios is back with THQ to pull it off. And it looks very good!

Outcast is one of those mythical and classic games with a promising future but doomed to oblivion due to economic problems. After a very recognized first part, Appeal Studios were already working on a second, but due to financial problems related to Infogrames, its publisher, the game never saw the light. The only thing we’ve had since 1999 of Outcast was a somewhat understated 2017 remake of the original. But this is neither a remastering nor a reconstruction of the original game, it is a new adventure in the form of a new beginning.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning will be a video game by third person action in an open world. And it will not be necessary to have played the original title to enjoy it. In the presentation that THQ has made to the press, it has been insisted that the idea is to collect the essence of the original game and update it, bring it to the present but without neglecting what made the video game a unique title. With this approach you want to restart everything but starting from what is already doneFor example, if you have played the original you will be able to discover what has happened after so many years on the planet Adelpha. Because not only time has passed in our reality, also in that of the video game. The universe has changed and fans will be able to recognize how.

For those of you who do not know Outcast, at the time its setting was quite innovative as such, but explained now it will surely remind you of a famous movie: on Earth, the researchers find a distant planet in a parallel reality populated by a civilization with medieval technology. When Cutter Slade arrives to explore him, they believe him to be their messiah. This is how the events of the first game begin. In the aftermath, there is an army that wants to exploit the natural resources of this virgin territory, of Adelpha, and Cutter Slade will prevent it. That is, it does not stop being something similar to Avatar if it is counted like that. And it is that the game, its world, its approaches and its cities have a pleasant aftertaste of the adventures of the late 90s and early 2000s: that innocent and somewhat naive science fiction that created parallels between the Native American people and the European invaders . And I don’t mean it as a bad thing If not the opposite. The team has shown several captures of different scenarios and I feel like visiting them. For conveying this familiar feeling, I want to go to them. And this desire increases due to its own details that the universe has. As in the original, exploration and discovery will be very important. The areas of the planet will be different from those of the original game, so there will be surprises

Outcast 2 offers an exploration that will take us to typical locations of the fictions of the timeAlthough we are facing a new beginning, the main character returns: Cutter Slade. As we were told without mincing words during the presentation, he is the typical tough ex-marine, and the game is very self-aware on this subject. That is, if Outcast 2 offers an exploration that will take us to typical locations of the fictions of the time, and then adapts them in its own way, it will do the same with Cutter. He is a topical military man as they abounded in those games, but he often laughs at himself for this very reason. In other words, from the little I’ve seen of Outcast 2, I like its desire to deconstruct the past, return us to it and do something new and attractive with nostalgia. But yes, this is nothing more than guesses drawn from a short gameplay and the statements of the developers and THQ. It remains to see all this in action in a longer experience. Although for now things look good.

Outcast 2 will wait, it’s still in pre alpha

In these fights you see good ideas, agility and a lot of combination of attacksOf course, Outcast 2 has not yet given us a date. They have told the press that they are very happy with the progress of the game but that there is still a lot to do. Besides the return to this world, we have also seen some of their combat. Cutter Slade fights with rhythm and gear between Nathan Drake and Commander Shepard. Use shields and powers represented in a way very similar to biotic arts, but he uses the pistol and there is an approach to combat that looks for Uncharted; yes, with a camera on his shoulder more marked. In these fights you can see good ideas, agility and a lot of combination of attacks, but it will be necessary to see if they can contribute something new.

After this presentation, it is clear to me that Outcast 2 will be a compelling open world of action to explore, with combat and interesting places to get to. There is still a lot to know about this game, but I think those who enjoyed the first game can rest assured. Her story will continue, you will be able to fully explore Adelpha and there is so much respect for the original work, what can go wrong? Well, this interest in updating the classic formula prevents the team from incorporating new elements at the playable, world design and narrative level. And we are in a time when open worlds are evolving a lot. It is announced as yet with no date for Xbox Series, PS5 and PC