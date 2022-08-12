To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 a new one was shown Outcast 2 A New Beginning trailer, planned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The exit period is not known for now.

There official description reads: “Cutter Slade is on a mission again. The Talans are fighting a desperate war against the human invaders and only Cutter can prevent the Talans from being exterminated to pave the way for the end of this conflict. Developed by Appeal Studios, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X. ”

There synopsis of the plot reads: “Twenty years after the release of the acclaimed action-adventure title Outcast, a pioneer in the non-linear open world game genre, the highly anticipated sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Resurrected by the almighty Yods. , upon his return he found the Talans in bondage, the planet’s natural resources dried up and his own past intertwined with that of the robotic invaders. It will be up to him again to embark on a mission to save the planet. ”

“The original Outcast 1 development team has come together to create this fascinating world, filled with dangerous creatures and home to the Talans, an ancient people whose fate has become inextricably linked to that of the Earth after the events of the first game. as Cutter Slade, a former Navy SEAL, with the same cynical sarcasm he had in the 90s. But the world he finds himself in has changed and, eventually, he too will have to adapt. “