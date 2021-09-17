From 1999 to today to have a real sequel going through a remake that recently tried to bring back to life an IP in many respects of worship.

there Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, the return of a classic that offers the new adventures of Cutter Slade after being resurrected by the Yods to join forces with the Talan people, inhabitants of the planet Adelpha who are suddenly invaded by an army of soldiers.

Here are the two trailers shown at the THQ Nordic event with also a taste of gameplay:

The title will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S but for now it doesn’t have a release date yet