From: Tanya Banner

The star Trappist-1 is orbited by seven Earth-like planets – three of which are in the so-called “habitable zone”, in which liquid water is possible. (Iconic image) © imago/Leemage

A new study shows that stellar outbursts don’t have to make a planet uninhabitable—the opposite can happen.

Cologne – The planetary system around the star Trappist-1 is of great interest for research: The red dwarf star is about forty light-years away from Earth and is orbited by seven Earth-like planets. It is planned that the exoplanets scrutinized shortly by the James Webb Space Telescope will. Because three of the planets that are in the so-called “habitable zone” around the star could offer the best conditions for life – if not there outbursts of their star Trappist-1 would be.

Eruptions, such as those regularly seen on the Sun, are considered a major threat to life on planets. Planets orbiting red dwarf stars are particularly at risk because the planets are close to the star and can be easily hit by the destructive outbursts. Research assumes that stellar outbursts could cause that the atmosphere of a planet is being eroded – it would then be uninhabitable.

Exoplanets in the Trappist 1 system are promising

But a new study now shows that stellar outbursts could also do the exact opposite: Instead of ejecting a planet’s atmosphere into space and making the planet uninhabitable, they could make it habitable and allow life to develop there.

The star Trappist-1 is orbited by seven Earth-like planets – three of which are in the so-called “habitable zone”, in which liquid water is possible. (symbol image) © imago/ZUMA Press

But from the beginning: For the study, a research team led by planetary scientist Alexander Grayver from the University of Cologne evaluated data from outbursts of the star Trappist-1 in the first step. That meanwhile deactivated NASA’s Kepler space telescope had recorded 39 so-called flares from Trappist-1 over a period of ten weeks. From these flares, the team modeled the red dwarf star’s activity for about 50,000 years.

Planets in the Trappist 1 system are hit by 16 flares a year

The simulation showed that about eight percent of the Trappist-1 eruptions hit some of the planets over this period – that’s the equivalent of about 16 hits per Earth year. In the long run, the planet’s interior absorbs enough energy to heat the outer mantle, the researchers found.

However, according to the research team, this only works if the planet being bombarded by its star has a magnetic field like Earth’s: the magnetic field protects the atmosphere from being blown away and ensures that possible surface creatures are protected from the worst radiation be shielded.

At the same time, the magnetic field can ensure that the planet is heated even more. But there is a catch: “Currently, there is no information about the existence or the strength of an intrinsic magnetic field for a Trappist 1 planet,” the researchers write in their study, the in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters released would.

Geologic processes on exoplanets could be driven by flares

But even without a magnetic field, enough heat could be generated to drive convection in the planet’s mantle. Convection describes the process by which hotter material inside the planet rises while cooler material sinks. On Earth, this process drives plate tectonics – or as Grayver and his team put it: “Ultimately, it is this energy that drives geological processes”.

Active geological processes – including plate tectonics, hydrothermal systems and volcanoes – are sources of energy on the one hand and make important nutrients accessible to living beings on the other. On a geologically dead planet, it is difficult for those involved in astrobiology to imagine the origin of life. For this reason, the study is good news for the Trappist-1 planetary system. (tab)