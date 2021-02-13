The residences are breathing again after almost a year besieged by the pandemic. Mass vaccination in centers for the elderly, the first group prioritized in immunization, begins to take effect and infections decline. According to the Ministry of Health, this week 103 outbreaks of covid have been reported in health centers, half of those reported two weeks ago. With the data collected by EL PAÍS, eight communities also confirm the fall in infections in residences and point to mass immunization as the key piece of this reduction. In fact, with the autonomies about to end the administration of the second dose of the vaccine in residences, some regional governments are already considering making the entrances and exits of the centers more flexible. Experts, however, claim “prudence” when de-scaling.

Although it is true that the epidemiological curve is going down throughout Spain and social restrictions also help to minimize transmission, in the last 15 days the fall in infections in the social and health environment, which includes residences (in these centers a case is already considered an outbreak), is greater than the total. Thus, the outbreaks reported this week in Spain in all areas have been reduced by 7.23% compared to those reported two ago. However, in social and health settings, the fall in infectious episodes is almost 50% in the same period. This decrease is also greater than that registered by the social health centers during the decline of the second wave: in the week of November 12, when the incidence was similar to the current one, outbreaks in these settings fell by 26% with respect to to those reported two weeks ago.

“This Friday we have finished putting the second dose in the residences. We are in a very good situation: from 91 to 60 [infecciones activas] in a week and there are only four hospitalized ”, explains a spokesman for the Navarrese Ministry of Social Rights. In this community, only one outbreak has been reported with eight cases after the second dose.

After 11 months where the virus was primed with the residences – about 30,000 people who lived in nursing homes died -, the centers for the elderly begin to feel the relief of the protection imposed by the vaccine. “There is still no significant impact on the number of deaths. Is soon. But, obviously, with fewer infections, there will be fewer deaths. We have to go back to normality ”, says Jesús Cubero, from the Aeste residences management association.

It is not yet known if the vaccine exempts from contracting the virus, but it does protect against the most serious forms of covid and will prevent deaths. According to the Balearic Health Council, active infections in residences have been reduced by more than 60% in a month and, although a dozen positives have been detected after receiving the two doses of the vaccine, all have been asymptomatic or mild.

The Generalitat of Catalonia celebrated on Wednesday that the effects of vaccination in residences were already “very visible”: there are 358 residents with covid (0.7% of the total), 57.7% less than 10 days ago. Aragón, which maintains a downward trend in infections in residences, or Castilla y León: a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health explains that outbreaks in residences in December accounted for 16.6% of the total, along this line. while currently they are 5.8% of all infectious episodes registered.

Also the Valencian Community estimates that infections in residences “have dropped by half,” says a spokesman, although he does not specify figures. In the Basque Country, before inoculating the first dose there were more than 400 active cases in the residences of the three provinces, while now there are 119 infected. Andalusia has also noticed a drop in cases in the elderly (there are 963, almost half the number 15 days ago).

Relax restrictions

The improvement in the epidemiological situation in the centers for the elderly has precipitated that some communities choose to relax the restrictions in them. At least Navarra, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura, Andalusia and Catalonia point towards this scenario. “We are recommending to the communities that they begin to develop de-escalation plans to open the visitation regime. With caution, you must try to return to normality. We have to be more permeable, ”says Cubero. María José Carcelén, from the 5 + 1 residency coordinator, praises the importance of opening doors: “I have not hugged my mother for a year. It doesn’t make sense that you can’t touch them. They need to feel close to us ”.

From today, the Balearic Islands will allow departures from the center when the user is vaccinated, but with the exception that if they are out for more than 72 hours when they return they must have a negative PCR. In Navarra, residents could already go out for a walk around the center, but if they were exposed to risky situations – “such as going to a bar and removing their mask,” exemplifies a spokesman for the Navarra Ministry of Health— Upon returning to the center, the user had to undergo a PCR, spend 10 days in isolation and repeat the test. Now, those who are vaccinated will be able to leave without having to take a diagnostic test on their return. Navarra will also make visits more flexible, which were now only one day a week, although the security protocol will be maintained.

Catalonia also has a flexibilization plan and Extremadura has already made progress that, once the centers complete the vaccination schedule, they will be able to extend their visits and stop doing periodic antigen tests on workers. Andalusia will also allow visits and outings to users who have both doses from today.

However, not all communities share the reopening. Castilla y León predicts a slow de-escalation and Aragón, Murcia and La Rioja refuse to relax the measures for now. Experts also ask for caution. “You cannot throw the bells on the fly. Those vaccinated can become infected or infect and departures cannot be liberalized, ”as Daniel López-Acuña, former Director of Emergencies at the World Health Organization, values.

