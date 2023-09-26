Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Researchers from Wuhan are certain that another coronavirus outbreak can be expected in the future. Various hotspots are conceivable.

Wuhan – Researcher Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is considered a globally recognized coronavirus expert. In a published text, the virologist and colleagues now warn of a new one Coronavirus, which could break out in the future. A scenario in which society starts at an unspecified point in time a new coronavirus is therefore “highly likely”.

“It is almost certain that diseases will occur in the future, and it is very likely that it will be a CoV disease again,” write the contributing researchers in their publication, which was published in July in the science magazine “Emerging Microbes & Infections” has been published. The risk: According to the publication, infectious diseases caused by coronaviruses in particular pose a major threat to public health. Even German ones Experts continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid, for example.

Virologist from Wuhan warns of “high probability” of new corona outbreaks

Shi Zhengli takes a central role in an ongoing global debate and investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 disease, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. She is also known by the nickname “Bat Woman” because she focuses on research into viruses that spread from animals – particularly bats – to humans. Now, according to Zhengli, the world should be prepared for a new virus. “If a coronavirus has caused disease before, there is a high probability that it will continue to cause outbreaks in the future.”

A medical worker in a laboratory in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. (Symbolic photo) © Cheng Min/XinHua/dpa

The information and assessments of the virologists in the publication therefore remain very vague. In the end, no one can predict when a new coronavirus might break out. The content of the research should be viewed as more than a “dictionary of coronaviruses,” said a scientist at the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). South China Morning Post. The study does not provide any groundbreaking new information, but it does provide an important basis for dealing with the viruses: “Just as we need a mushroom textbook to avoid consuming harmful mushrooms, it is necessary to develop such tools for pathogens.”

Pathogens and hotspots for new coronaviruses: According to the researchers, these scenarios are conceivable

According to the researchers, the CoV species that cause disease in humans would likely be the causative agents of a future outbreak. It is also assumed that in a new outbreak, “the ACE2-borne SARSr-CoV transmitted by bats, the MERS-CoV transmitted by camels, or alphaCoV1 and betaCoV1 transmitted by domestic mammals would be the hotspots.”

The fact that corona viruses pose a serious threat to health in society is constantly discussed. It was only in September that a study was published that, in addition to severe lung damage in Long Covid patients, also found damage to the brain and kidneys. (nz)