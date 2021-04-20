After Patricia Bullrich criticized Roberto Baradel for his support for the closure of schools in the face of the increase in coronavirus infections, the Suteba teacher union launched a strong disqualification against the former Minister of Security and the leadership of Juntos por el Cambio, to whom compared to the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla.

“Patricia Bullrich, you always on the side of death. Listen to you, Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal talk about Public Education it’s like listening to Videla talk about human rights“the union leader wrote in a furious attack on his Twitter account.

Baradel’s words came after, in an interview, the president of the Pro criticized him for representing those who “destroy education in Argentina”.

“Baradel has to stop blocking the possibility of Argentina being an educated country. It is taking us to the country of ignorance. Trade union representation of those who meet the privileges of those who destroy education in Argentina, “he attacked in dialogue with LN +.

Is that Bullrich is strongly against the suspension of face-to-face classes, a measure that Alberto Fernández established at least until April 30 along with another battery of restrictions in search of combating the second wave of coronavirus.

While in the City of Buenos Aires they seek to maintain presence in the schools through the precautionary measure presented by Rodríguez Larreta to suspend and declare the presidential decree unconstitutional, the situation in the Province of Buenos Aires is the reverse.

Governed by Axel Kicillof and where Baradel stomps, an alignment and promotion of the measures prevails.

For their part, several groups of parents organized mobilizations and protests against the closure of schools in the City and Province of Buenos Aires, under the general slogan of “education must be an essential service.”

In contrast, Baradel is one of the main references that supports the return of virtuality. Without going any further, the secretary of the Suteba was one of the first to demand the suspension of classes.

Baradel has to stop blocking the possibility of Argentina being an educated country. It is taking us to the country of ignorance. Trade union representation of those who meet the privileges of those who destroy education in Argentina. @lanacionmas #SpecialSunday – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) April 18, 2021

Escalation of hateful comparisons

“In places where cases have increased, circulation must be lowered and that implies suspending temporarily the presence in schools in the Federal Capital and 48 other jurisdictions throughout the country, “said the leader in dialogue with The Uncover Radio.

The Buenos Aires governor, who is presumed to be a promoter of the closure, aligns himself with the same thought. Kicillof warned that he would take away the authorization and subsidies to the schools that opened this Monday and did not respect the DNU.

Baradel’s unhappy comparison with the military dictatorship comes after a message leaked from the account of the Ministry of Security, commanded by Sabina Frederic, considering the opposition resources within the framework of a “genocide”.

From that portfolio they apologized for “the involuntary error” and deleted the tweet.

DS