The saga developed by Dead Drop Studios LLC that honors the survival horror of the 90s is now available to reserve its new installment, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares on Xbox Series X | S Y Xbox One. This time we will have to lead a group of survivors to safety, as we will be in the middle of a global pandemic full of the undead.
Outbreak Endless Nightmares is now available to pre-order on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Our mission in Outbreak: Endless Nightmares is to discover the true reason for the outbreak that caused the pandemic. We will have very limited resources that we must learn to manage. We will be presented with a series of complex puzzles that will help us to be closer to the truth, but not everything will be so simple, the murderous hordes of the undead will be just one of the obstacles to overcome.
This installment is the direct continuation of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles, where we will be trapped within the remains of the Arzt Memorial Hospital. We can enjoy this game alone or in local multiplayer. On Outbreak: Endless Nightmares The developers have put an emphasis on replayability by offering us various characters with various abilities and completely different upgrade paths, to make the experience unique.
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares is available to book at the Storefrom Microsoft to € 19.99 and his launch It will be the day may 19. Prepare your weapons because we go with everything!
