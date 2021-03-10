A horse epidemic is breaking out in Spain, which has now also reached Germany. Several horses have already died from the disease:

Baden-Württemberg – The herpes virus breaks out at a tournament in Valencia (Spain). Numerous horses are sick, according to media reports five animals of German riders have already died of the disease. How HEIDELBERG24* reports that the virus breaks out especially in the winter months. Often the disease is barely recognizable, only some horses show symptoms such as fever. However, the animals that have contracted the virus in Valencia suffer far worse reactions. They can no longer keep their balance, can hardly walk or stand.

There is currently no compulsory vaccination. The reason is a lack of vaccines, as reported by the German Equestrian Association. However, the FN emphasizes in its letter that a vaccination "cannot safely prevent the outbreak of the disease in individual horses". Infected animals, however, are less likely to excrete viruses. This reduces the risk of disease transmission. "The vaccination has an effect above all when all the horses in a stable are vaccinated. The more horses are vaccinated and thus excrete fewer viruses, the lower the infection pressure, "it continues. In Baden-Württemberg at least one stable is affected by the herpes outbreak.