The wave of contagion that is invading Spanish football, in particular, and society, in general, has splashed Celta. In the last hours, the positive of four players from the first team, two regular starters and two substitutes, has been confirmed, who are already confined to their respective homes, strictly following all protocols.

In the club they fear that this will lead to an outbreak, since the Omicron variant is much more contagious, so It is possible that in the coming days the number of infected will increase. In the event that this happens, the dispute of the first game of 2022 against Betis would seriously jeopardize. The verdiblanco group is in a similar situation, as there is an official positive and some more in antigens, such as Borja Iglesias and Héctor Bellerín, who found out in the program ‘La Resistencia’.

The increase in positives in LaLiga has caused the protocol to be modified. The possibility of postponing a match due to COVID is maintained if a team cannot play a minimum of thirteen players (between the first team and the subsidiary) and that they have at least five footballers with a first-team record during the match.

The coronavirus has not been primed too much with Celta, although there have been several cases. Brais Méndez and Santi Mina were the first, who were later joined by Denis Suárez, José Fontán and Joseph Aidoo over time.. The Ghanaian tested positive up to two times after refusing to receive the vaccine.