Outbound traffic | When the crowded train begins to approach Savo, conductor Jani Tuononen adds a “midsummer special” to his announcements

“Stay afloat! See you after Midsummer”, says conductor Jani Tuononen.

Conductor Jani Tuononen waiting next to the train on the platform at Kouvola railway station. Water is sprinkled in honor of Midsummer’s Eve.

“It’s warm water, it doesn’t hurt anything. It’s so warm by the way,” he says over the phone.

Eve is a busy travel day. The train was full at the time, and there were hardly any free seats on Tuononen’s train.

Pendolino S7 left Helsinki Central Station on track seven at 15:15 towards Kouvola. Six of the twelve wagons continued their journey from Kouvola to Joensuu, and the other six, under Tuonen’s responsibility, will go to Kajaani.

“There were clearly still commuters who made the trip home before the start of Midsummer. But there are families with children here who are clearly going to celebrate Midsummer. Just calm, good feelings.”

According to Tuonen, the air conditioning has cooled the train excellently. The toilets also work, as they are supposed to on the train.

Tuononen checked that everyone is on board before he closes the doors and gives the train cab a message that it's ready to go.

Yet Between Helsinki and Kouvola, Tuononen made the usual announcements on the train, but when the direction turns towards Savo and Kainuu, he plans to add a little midsummer special to them.

“Until now, I used the standard route when there were clearly commuters. If we move on from here, Midsummer will be welcomed there. We will continue the journey as a full train, we will receive exchange passengers”, he says.

In honor of Midsummer, Tuononen raffled VR product packages on the way. “A little food and water, not a fruit basket, but a small snack package.”

According to Tuonen, the outbound traffic on the trains is busy, but the return traffic can be very calm, as people often stay on holidays from Midsummer and do not travel back immediately on Sunday.

Tuononen welcoming passengers.

Tuononen checking the travel tickets of those who boarded from the start. There were both families with children traveling to celebrate Midsummer and commuters returning from work.

In the restaurant car the tables were full, and some had to resort to standing seats. “I don’t know if there is a Midsummer atmosphere, but a little enjoyment along the way”, Tuononen moderately describes the mood at the beginning of the journey.

According to him, the employees of the restaurant car were not making noise, because the shifts at the end of the week are always very busy anyway.

“When we leave this Kouvola, it’s a bit more lively. Midsummer is always such a celebration that people like to be seduced by it. We’re heading towards Midsummer, so this is a good place to start.”

Sometimes passengers tend to take too long cigarette breaks when the train stops at intermediate stations. Then you have to catch them. However, according to Tuonen, it does not happen to a large extent.

“Of course, if people drink a little, they start to want to smoke more. Today there was no such problem, the trip went really well.”

Tuonen the work shift continues until the afternoon of Midsummer’s Eve. This is the so-called overnight shift. In Kajaani, he has a sleep break of about seven hours at the hotel, and in the morning he returns to Helsinki.

Overnight shifts do not cause problems for Tuonon, because the gifts of sleep are good. In the evening, Tuononen will probably head to his parents in the Imatra region. However, he has promised to come to work if the situation requires it.

What are the conductor’s Midsummer greetings to citizens?

“Stay afloat! See you after Midsummer!”