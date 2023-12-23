Outbound traffic | Several flights delayed in Helsinki-Vantaa, Finnair warns of delays

In the morning, Finavia did not comment on the reasons for the delays to HS.

Delays have continued at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Saturday. Finavian for example, Tui's morning flight to Cape Verde was delayed by almost four hours, Finnair's flight to Berlin by more than three hours, and Finnair's flight to Oulu by at least two hours.

There were also smaller delays of less than an hour in the schedules of many other departing and arriving flights.

In the morning, Finavia did not comment on the reasons for the delays to HS. The airline Finnair warns in its announcementthat due to the weather conditions in Helsinki-Vantaa, delays and “other disruptions” can be expected for the company's flights on Saturday as well.

On Friday many flights leaving or arriving from Helsinki-Vantaa were late due to difficult weather conditions. Some flights were canceled completely. At that time from Finavia was told HS that on Friday morning only one runway was in use at the airport due to a strong crosswind.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has given Uusimaa a warning about bad driving weather due to the snowfall. The driving weather is also bad in large parts of the rest of Finland, with the exception of the central and northern parts of Lapland.