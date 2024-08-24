From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/24/2024 – 8:00

The Outback Steakhouse chain opens its 172nd unit in Brazil this Monday, the 26th. The restaurant will be installed in the outdoor area of ​​the Plaza Shopping, in the city of Itu (SP).

This is the brand’s 17th restaurant opened this year in the country. With this new one, Outback surpassed the expansion recorded in 2023, when 16 new units were opened.

By October, the group also plans to open a unit in Fortaleza, reaching a total of 18 new restaurants in 2024.

“The new Outback also consolidates the chain’s current expansion movement in the state, being the fifth unit installed in cities in São Paulo in a period of just six months”, highlighted, in a statement, Bloomin’ Brands, which also owns the Abraccio and Aussie Grill brands.

With the openings, the group is trying to reinforce the message that the chain’s expansion plan is still underway in the country, even after the international chain’s parent company announced in May that it was studying strategic alternatives for the restaurants in Brazil, including a possible sale.

“We are encouraged by the interest shown in our business and will provide updates as new developments become available. We reaffirm that Outback Steakhouse is a company with great long-term value and will continue to operate in Brazil. Evidence of this is the fact that our expansion plan remains on track,” Bloomin’ Brands said in a statement.

Investment of R$ 5 million per unit

Despite global figures showing difficulties, Outback is a success in several parts of Brazil, with the Brazilian operation being responsible for 8% of the company’s international revenue.

Outback is currently present in 70 cities in 22 states and the Federal District. Worldwide, it is present in 23 countries in the Americas, Asia and Oceania.

The 2024 inaugurations took place in São Paulo, Aracaju (SE), Belo Horizonte (MG), Passo Fundo (RS), Americana (SP), Cabo Frio (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Campina Grande (PB), Contagem (MG), Jundiaí (SP), Chapecó (SC), Porto Velho (RO), Volta Redonda (RJ) and Sorocaba (SP).

The chain does not use a franchise model, but rather a partnership model. All Outback restaurants are owned by the company, and the chosen partner makes a minimum investment and is trained by the company itself. “Currently, 84% of Outback’s partner-owners are former Outbackers, that is, they are people who began their journey with us in the kitchen, in the dining room or as waiters, for example,” the company reports.