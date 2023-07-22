At least four companies have open job opportunities this week. There are around 650 vacancies in the food sector and pharmacies, with face-to-face modality, to work in the country’s capitals. Transportation allowance, meals on site, medical and dental care are among the benefits offered to employees.

Pay Less website. Pague Menos and Extrafarma have 500 job openings across the country. Opportunities are distributed in several areas and locations, from customer service to administrative and store management positions. Enrollment and the selection process are carried out virtually in five stages, with interviews with the recruiter and leadership, in addition to aptitude tests. Vacancies can be found at

Outback Steakhouse opens selection process to fill 55 opportunities for its new unit at Shopping Lar Center in São Paulo. There are positions of receptionist, bartender, restaurant attendant, cleaning assistant and kitchen assistant. Interested parties should apply through company website. It is not necessary to have experience in the field. During the selection process, candidates undergo online registration, group dynamics and interviews. Employees selected after these stages undergo training in the restaurants.

Abbraccio, a restaurant inspired by the Italian lifestyle, has 100 jobs open for work in its new units, one at Shopping Bourbon and another at Lar Center, which will be inaugurated in 2023. restaurant attendant and assistant in the areas of delivery, kitchen and salon cleaning. In order to participate in the selection process, no prior experience is required, and interested parties simply apply through the website. Abraccio. Applicants must be over 18 years old, have completed high school/technical education, and be available to work on weekends and holidays.



