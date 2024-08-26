From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/26/2024 – 16:18

Blooming’ Brands, owner of Outback, announced on Monday afternoon, the 26th, the name of Michael Spanos as the company’s new global CEO. In Brazil, the brand also owns the restaurants Abraccio and Aussie Grill.

The executive will take over the position on September 3rd, replacing David Deno, who announced his retirement after 12 years at the helm of the company. Deno will participate in the transition until December 31st, 2024.

“We have found an ideal strategic, operational and cultural leader in Mike. Our board believes his experience operating complex, multi-unit businesses will benefit our brands. He has a customer-first mindset to lead established organizations in challenging environments,” said Michael Mohan, Chairman of the Board.

Spanos was executive vice president of Delta Airlines, in addition to having worked for giants such as Pepsico and Six Flags, in the amusement park sector.

The change comes at a time when the company is also undergoing changes in Brazil. In May, the company said it was considering selling its business in the country. Despite this, Blooming’ continues to launch Outback units in the country. In 2014, there were already 17, surpassing the 16 in 2023.