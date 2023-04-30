The popular TV series “Three by Three” (“Full House”) was a success during its eight seasons, but one of the most controversial moments in its history was the dismissal of the Olsen twins, who played the role of the daughters of Michelle Tanner since they were less than 1 year old. The actor John Stamos, who gave life to the remembered Uncle Jesselost the roles during one of the most remembered scenes of the American show created by Jeff Franklin.

John Stamos exploded on set against the Olsens

The scene that aroused Stamos’s ire takes place only in the first episode of the sitcom, in which John (Jesse) and Dave Coulier (Joey) have to change little Michelle’s diapers, but end up getting complicated by taking her on a peculiar journey. through the kitchen.

Back then, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen weren’t even 1 year old. In the sequence, both actors had to pick her up, carry her to the kitchen, remove her dirty diaper, wash her in the sink, and wrap her in a paper towel. As expected, the babies began to cry on set.

“So we took the baby downstairs, where the kitchen is, and we hosed her down and she was screaming. They both wanted to be anywhere but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, poor things,” Stamos said. on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s “Good Guys” podcast.

The dismissal of the Olsen and their return to the show

The recordings became irritating for Stamos, who could no longer stand the crying of the little ones. “I couldn’t deal with it. And I said, ‘This is not going to work. Change them, I can’t keep working like this.’ And so they got rid of them,” he explained.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen participated in all seasons of “Full house”. Photo: GLR

The production ended up removing the Olsen sisters from the series and getting a replacement: red-haired twins. Everything seemed to be fine, but when filming resumed, Stamos realized that he had lost two jewels.

“It was only a few days and I said, ‘Bring back the Olsens! These kids are terrible,’” recalled John, who played Uncle Jesse and became one of the most beloved and remembered characters of the 1980s and 1990s.

What followed was history. Stamos saw the sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grow every day, with whom he shared numerous scenes throughout the eight seasons of “Full house”.

