The anti-Zelensky demonstration in San Remo. Protests increase

There war in Ukraine is experiencing a new phase, after the decision of Use And EU to send i tank in Kiev to defend against Russiathe reaction of Putin it was a missile rain, death and destruction. The escalation of the conflict is now truly underway and the consequences are difficult to predict. That’s why he’s getting up a chorus of protests in Italy for the planned intervention of Zelensky to the San Remo Festival. The connection of the Ukrainian president on the most national-popular of stages – we read in Repubblica – it is not welcome from: Matthew SalviniBeppe CricketAlessandro Di Battista, Carlo Freccero, Maurizio Gasparri, Vauro Senesi, Fabio Flight, just to name the best-known faces. Certainly the statements of the deputy prime minister and leader of the League weigh heavily: “I wonder how appropriate may the Italian Song Festival have a moment with the war and death in progress. It doesn’t seem to me that things are getting along”. A protest has been announced in Sanremo, an initiative of the revived Du.pre commissionat the time engaged against the Green pass: from the jurist Ugo Mattei to Carlo Freccero, to the actor Moni Ovadia, here are the promoters.

On the front of warin the meantime – continues Repubblica – after i tanksalso the planes from combat F16. This is next request of rearmament already advanced from Ukrainetogether with that for i missiles Of long range Atacms, on which there is no longer the absolute and definitive veto that the USA imposed at the beginning of the conflict. And that for at least three reasons: first, put Kiev in condition of defend yourself suffered by the imminent Russian offensive; second, discourage possibly this one operation, or push Moscow to launch it without really being ready to lead it; third, facilitate the counter-offensive of Zelensky to recapture the occupied territories. The only one to oppose it seems to be the former president Trumpwho commented on Truth as follows: “First come the tankthen the nuclear warheads. We have to put an end to this crazy war now. That’s it easy“.

