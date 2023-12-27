The war in Gaza and the “out of tune” Christmas. The comment

There was no room in Bethlehem for Mary and Josephmigrants ante litteram, just as today there is no place for the millions of human beings scattered around the world who at this moment survive amidst a thousand hardships and difficulties. They have nothing, no food, no water, nor a roof under which to shelter. Many of them no longer even have a corner of land where they can find refuge. And so are the dead, without gravestones on which to be remembered or mourned. Their graves are ghostly mountains of rubble.

Mountains of rubble like those of Al-Maghazi, a “refugee camp” – which I would like to know why we insist on defining them this way given that they are real urban settlements, complete with buildings and condominiums, streets, shops and certainly not tent cities as the word would suggest – located in a central area of ​​the Strip without any strategic or military importance. A densely populated settlement in which a very high number of displaced people, already evacuated from the north of the Strip, were concentrated, most of them women and children. An area knowingly hit by the Israeli army on the night between 24 and 25 December.

It was a massacre: more than 100 deaths in one second, the bloodiest since the beginning of the war. Before now, no Israeli raid had killed so many defenseless civilians in one fell swoop, almost all of them, it is worth remembering once again, women and children. An investigation will be opened by the Israeli military authorities. But in the meantime the carnage has taken place and the genocide continues. A horror perpetrated in the hypocritical and wicked silence of the international community. There is no longer a single safe place in the Gaza Strip. The militiamen launch rockets from positions located in civilian areas full of innocents. The Israeli army has no qualms about bombing them.

A deadly and perverse circle which no one seems to have the intention of stopping. Very little is said about this war which in just under three months has killed more than 20,400 civilians, half of whom are children, and when it is spoken about it is often done without consideration. To make matters worse, another scourge is now added to the bombings: that of hunger which, according to the UN, risks endangering the lives of half a million Palestinians.

Of the war in Ukrainewhere 10,000 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, instead it has been talked about and is talked about with the assiduity with which the death bulletins updated us on the number of “fallen” in the “Covid war”. A paranoid narrative that has saturated the information and resembles a massage of the collective brain of which we cannot see the end.

No later than yesterday, for example, at the lunch with the poor promoted and organized by a giant of the Third Sector, in the speech that preceded the Christmas mass, all the populations overwhelmed by the war were remembered, at the head of which there was , needless to say, the Ukrainian one. They have all been remembered, except that of Gaza. Not even the celebrating bishop mentioned it, when he too summarized them all after the Homily. I did it, at the Prayer of the Faithful.

A grain of sand in the desert. But it's not enough. Last but not least, so to speakat the offertory it was announced that all the money collected, like the previous year, would be donated to the Ukrainian population. With difficulty I repressed the wave of indignation and revolt that attacked me. I resisted until the end to honor the commitment made towards the over 160 guests who were waiting to be welcomed. Yet since yesterday, more than one question has bounced through my synapses. It is apostolic Catholic Christian to decide who has the right to help and who does not on the basis of at least arbitrary criteria, among which, perhaps, the origin of the poor, their religion or their media appeal play a non-negligible role? Is it an apostolic Catholic Christian to turn one's head the other way in the face of horror which is taking place in the very land where Jesus came into the world, moreover in the days in which half the world celebrates the anniversary of his coming with an orgy of consumerism?

And finally: Is it Christian Catholic Apostolic to collect money in the name of just one beneficiary when there are hundreds of nations and populations devastated by war in the world? As Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Patriarch of Jerusalem of the Latins, well said in the Christmas Eve homily delivered in Bethlehem, “Not that the world has always been hospitable to Christ: today's observation is only that of the Christian faith, and of Christmas Christian in particular, there are now few traces in our secularized and consumerist culture. This year, however, especially here, but also in the rest of the world, the clash of weapons, the crying of children, the suffering of refugees, the lament of the poor , the tears of many deaths in many families seem to make our songs out of tune, our joy difficult, our words empty and rhetorical”.

Out of tune. This is how I find any Christmas celebration. Out of tune and crooked. I don't know about you but I'm really struggling to celebrate this year. Because with or without Faith, whatever we believe in, Christmas means making rooms, not occupying them, building bridges, not destroying houses, making room for others, not denying them one. “If we do not find God within us, in our lives we will inevitably lose the path that leads us to Christmas and so we will find ourselves alone, in the night, without a destination”.

