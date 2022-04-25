April 25: contested in Milan Letta, “servant of NATO”

“Letta servant of NATO”, ‘Out of the NATO servants from the parade “are the slogans that some demonstrators shouted to the secretary of the PD Enrico Read which is in the segment of the democrats of the march of 25 April in Milan.

April 25: Letta, protesters? It is democracy and I respect it

“The protesters? It’s democracy and I respect it. We have our ideas, we carry them forward, we firmly believe we are doing the right things.” The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico said so Readupon his arrival at the procession on April 25 about the complaints received from members of Carc, who invited him to leave the procession as a “servant of NATO”.

April 25, at the Milan march, slogans against the Pd

April 25: Letta, this procession is our home

“This is our home. The constitution, anti-fascism are our home”: this is what the secretary of the Pd Enrico said Read arriving at the march for April 25 in Milan and answering a question about the criticisms of the party received by other demonstrators with a small number who asked to let the Democratic Party out of the march.

25 April: the Jewish Brigade in Milan challenged

Complaints against the Jewish Brigade in the procession of 25 April in Milan they occurred between Porta Venezia and via San Damiano. “Out of Italy from NATO” they shouted several times at the sides of the procession in the crowd and then at the intersection with the Circonvallazione. The same group also contested the Democratic Party defined as a “warmongering party” in favor of military spending. “No money for weapons – shout the protesters – no cuts in school and health care”.

25 April: NATO and Democratic Party flags burned in Turin

In Turin, on the occasion of the demonstration for the day of Liberation, they are some flags of NATO and the Democratic Party were set on fire, in the wake of the controversy that had already been unleashed in recent days, regarding the positions on the war. On the other hand, several Ukrainian flags were admitted without problems in the Turin parade.

“Against Putin and NATO”, the banner at the Anpi demonstration on 25 April. VIDEO

April 25: anti-US and NATO banners in Rome, “inopportune” Anpi

“Enough wars, against Putin and against NATO”. It is the slogan on the banner of Communist refoundation exhibited in Largo Bompiani in Rome, where the demonstration to celebrate the feast of April 25 organized by the Anpi Rome is about to start. A little farther on stands a banner with the depiction of death holding a scythe and wearing a US flag as a cloak. “I do not agree with these flags, they are inappropriate – comments the provincial president of Anpi Rome, Fabrizio De Sanctis, in the square for the demonstration – Now we will deal with it. We are grateful to the allies and to the thousands of young Americans who died for the liberation of Italy “.

April 25: Pagliarulo, complaints to Pd serious error

“It is a serious mistake because these things on April 25 are never needed. Even when there are different positions, it is necessary to avoid losing the compass of a unitary position on single facts”. Thus the president of Anpi Nazionale Gianfranco Pagliarulo commented on the protests against the Democratic Party during the march on 25 April in Milan. “Because the goal of peace can only be common in a situation as serious as that of Ukraine and Europe”, he concluded.

April 25, here are the images of the Anpi demonstration in Rome

“We want to maintain our country’s sense of fundamental national holiday and the sense of emotion for the fallen of the Resistance – he adds – We have always condemned the occupation of a sovereign state. The central theme is peace. We are against sending arms and the rearmament of Europe “.

25 April, Casini: “Anpi and Resistance cannot be confused with those who contested Letta”

“The Anpi and above all the Resistance has and cannot have anything to do with the sectarianism of a handful of partisans who have contested Enrico Letta. We defend democracy for them too: so that they can continue to contest us”. Pier Ferdinando Casini states this.

April 25, Fassina: “Solidarity with Letta and the Jewish Brigade”

“April 25 is the feast of all Italians because all Italians have been freed from Nazism and Fascism and are now free thanks to the blood contribution of the Resistance. April 25 must be a united celebration to promote the principles of freedom and justice of our Constitution. Solidarity with the Democratic Party, its secretary Letta and the Jewish Brigade for the stupid and hyper-isolated protests against the march in Milan “. This was stated by Stefano Fassina, a deputy from Leu.

